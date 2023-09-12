Farm Online
Regional renaissance to stay, but housing & workers Achilles' heel

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
September 13 2023 - 6:00am
Regional Australia made gains across the board in the past 12 months, but is being handicapped by housing and labour shortage. Photo by Gareth Gardner
The regional renaissance has continued post-COVID with a steady flow of people seeking out a tree-change, but housing and workforce shortages continue to be the Achilles' heel of regional Australia.

