Should govt fund roads & sewage of regional housing developments?

The federal government should fund the critical infrastructure needed to get a regional housing development off the ground, an alliance of rural politicians says.
Independent politician Helen Haines will put a proposal to parliament on Monday, that would mandate a percentage of the National Housing Infrastructure Facility's funding to be directed to the regions to build the roads, electricity and sewage needed to grow housing supply.
The Indi MP is backed by a coalition of regional independents, including Bob Katter, Rebekha Sharkie and Andrew Gee.
"The problem in rural and regional Australia is that it's hard to even get to the starting block when it comes to creating new housing supply," Dr Haines said.
"We are faced with a real shortage of critical enabling infrastructure. Things like sewage, water power, paving, pathways, roads.
"Those things that open up the land and enable housing development to get to first base."
The NIAF was set up to fund critical housing infrastructure, but there is no requirement for any of the money to be spent in the regions, forcing rural councils to compete with well-resourced metropolitan areas for grant funding.
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar backed the bill and said the agriculture industry relied on a robust regional housing market to attract and retain a workforce.
"Farmers are not real estate agents or property investors, however they now find themselves having to source accommodation to gain access to a workforce," Mr Mahar said.
"The government needs to pull out all stops to get regional housing moving. That includes this proposal, and we also think it should include incentives for the construction of on-farm accommodation.
"Unfortunately, since its inception, the NHIF has failed regional, rural and remote areas, with very little funding ever making its way to the bush."
The Indi MP has a good track record when it comes to gaining support from the major parties for her commonsense proposals, and has met with the Prime Minister, Housing Minister and Opposition. However they are yet to indicate if they'll support the bill.
"I'm hopeful they'll support it - I've done really solid policy work on this and met with politicians across the aisles," Dr Haines said.
"It's not the silver bullet, but it is a significant part in the overall picture of how we get supply into rural and regional Australia."
