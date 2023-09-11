Farm Online
Irish farmers slam European Commission decision to cut nitrogen derogation levels

By Chris McCullough
September 11 2023 - 10:00am
Ireland's grass-based agricultural industries will have new limits placed on the amount of nitrogen they can spread on farmland from next year. Picture by Chris McCullough
Ireland's grass-based agricultural industries will have new limits placed on the amount of nitrogen they can spread on farmland from next year. Picture by Chris McCullough

Dairy farmers in the Republic of Ireland say the government does not care for the agriculture industry after threatened cuts to the country's nitrogen derogation levels were imposed.

