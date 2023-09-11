Farm Online
Sheep producers expected to shift back to wool production

Updated September 11 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
According to MLA analysis, wool production is more enticing than sheep production at the moment.
Meat & Livestock Australia has tipped that Australian sheep producers are likely to pivot back towards wool production off the back of falling lamb and sheep indicators.

