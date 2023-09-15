Farm Online
Home/News
Opinion

'Yes' vote for The Voice will show we are listening

By Nikki Thompson
September 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki Thompson
Nikki Thompson

After attending a class at my local gym wearing my t-shirt 'From my Heart, I say Yes' I was quietly asked if I would write about why I am supporting the 'yes' vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.