Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Sequence underpins Australian grain demand

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
September 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for Aussie grain grows
Demand for Aussie grain grows

Australian grain prices continued to strengthen last week and/or remain supported at the higher levels gained in previous weeks despite international wheat futures staying near contract lows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.