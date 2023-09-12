Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Anthony Minichiello trades rugby league for farming messaging

DT
By Dakota Tait
September 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rugby league legend Anthony Minichiello has thrown his support behind the campaign. Picture supplied.
Rugby league legend Anthony Minichiello has thrown his support behind the campaign. Picture supplied.

Scientists, industry leaders, and a rugby league star have come together to explain how certified organic farming can play a key role in the fight against climate change, as part of the 2023 Australian Organic Awareness Month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.