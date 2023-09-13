Farm Online
Home/News

One Victorian high country farm sold, another is still looking for a buyer

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
On the market in far East Gippsland, a remote farm in the high country. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts
On the market in far East Gippsland, a remote farm in the high country. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts

A large cattle property nestled in a high country valley on the Victorian/NSW border in East Gippsland has sold for $1.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.