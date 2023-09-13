A large cattle property nestled in a high country valley on the Victorian/NSW border in East Gippsland has sold for $1.3 million.
At that price, the remote 744 hectare (1839 acre) Tubbut Valley grazing farm made $707 per acre for its owners.
If you missed out on your "Man from Snowy River" adventure, agents Nutrien Harcourts also have another slightly smaller neighbouring property for sale at $1.6 million for 521ha (1287 acres).
Both are located in McKillop's Road.
First to the sold property, with its mix of undulating, open grazing country and native hardwood forests.
A feature was secure water with frontage to the Deddick River and licenced water access.
Mount Rosendale and the Alpine National Park border the farm on the right with the Tubbut State Forest at the rear and private farming land on the left.
It also has many established dams.
It came with a "modest" two-bedroom home, a three-stand shearing shed and sundry shedding.
The successful sales campaign was run by Nutrien Harcourts.
The property still on the market for $1.6 million, has three kilometres of frontage to the Deddick River.
At the listed price, the vendors are hoping to sell for about $1243 an acre.
Agents estimate 40 per cent of the property could be considered open grazing, both native and improved as well as some sheltered paddocks with light to heavy timber.
The property is being sold walk-in walk-out with all items in the shed/storage to be sold with the property.
It has a fruit orchard, shearing/machinery shed, workshop and timber cattle yards.
It has a four-bedroom homestead also in need of an update.
Both properties are considered to be an hour from Bombala (NSW) or two hours travel time to Orbost.
The Tubbut Valley in far East Gippsland is said to be one of the most remote farming settlements in the state.
For more information contact Damien Roach on 0427 253250 and Christine McIntosh on 0427 584004.
