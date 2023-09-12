Farm Online
Cloning pioneer behind Dolly the Sheep dies at 79

Updated September 12 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:00pm
Cloning pioneer and Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut has died at the age of 79. (AP PHOTO)
Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland says.

