The Veitch family is selling cropping land on the Eyre Peninsula between Kimba and Warramboo.
The Veitch's bought the Caralue land in 2019.
In total, it takes in 1207 hectares (2983 acres).
Agents are offering the Veitch's land by expressions of interest closing Friday, October 20 either as one lot, or split into two.
The properties are about 50km west of Kimba and 42km east of Warramboo.
Lot one is Daz's on Joyce Road with 344ha (850 acres) considered arable.
Lot two is Puds on the Poolgarra-Panitya Road with 688ha (1700 acres) considered arable.
It is described by selling agent Phil Arcus as "some of the best property in the Hundred of Caralue".
"Veitch's have taken great care of their country and this shows in the manner in which they have presented the land for sale," he said.
He said the property fencing, water pipelines and roadways have been well maintained.
Areas of the farm which had been delved and spaded "are now showing signs of huge yield improvement", he said.
"The careful rotations used, present the properties in great heart.
Daz's (lot one) consists of red sandy loams over clay soils.
It is subdivided into three paddocks Fenced with mains water supplying stock troughs, hay shed and sundry shedding, sheep yards, water tanks.
Puds (lot two) consists of red sandy loams over clay soils.
The property is fenced to four paddocks with mains water, sheep yards and three dams.
For more information contact Phil Arcus at Phil Arcus Real Estate on 0448 908363.
