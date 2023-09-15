Farm Online
Improved cropping country at the top of the Eyre Peninsula on the market

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
September 16 2023 - 8:00am
Agents are offering the Veitch's land by expressions of interest closing Friday, October 20 either as one lot, or split into two.
The Veitch family is selling cropping land on the Eyre Peninsula between Kimba and Warramboo.

