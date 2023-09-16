You know a farm is genuinely offered when the clearing sale is already done and dusted.
Family owned for more than a century, a big Woodvale property to the north of Bendigo is for sale across 368 hectares (909 acres).
Currently used for grazing, the block on Rothackers Road features a mix of black and red soils suitable also for cropping and mixed farming.
Gold mining was a feature of the Woodvale district (formerly Myers Creek) during the Bendigo rush of the 1850's.
Agents have offered the property for sale as a whole in four separate allotments.
The long-time owners, who are retiring for farming after many generations, held a clearing sale for the farm's machinery and vintage gear in June last year.
Expressions of interest in the property sale closes with McKean McGregor on October 26 unless the land is sold earlier.
An early 1900s four-bedroom red brick homestead is part of the sale.
Agents are suggesting given the farm land is about 20 minutes travel time to Bendigo's CBD, there are possibilities for buyers of lifestyle farms as well.
The lots to be offered if the sale goes that way are:
Lot one - 151ha (373 acres), Lot two - 83ha (204 acres), Lot three - 63ha (154 acres), Lot four - 72ha (178 acres).
Lot one on the corner of Rothackers and Wills roads has the old homestead, lots of shedding in various condition, five water tanks and four dams.
It is fenced into five paddocks.
Lot two fronts the Loddon Valley Highway with two paddocks and two dams.
Lot three is on the Airstrip and Rothackers roads with a single paddock and two dams.
Lot four has access to Rothackers and Three Chain roads with three paddocks including fertile creek flats and access to the Coliban Water pipeline.
The four lots are held across eight titles.
The old homestead has a 1955 extension built in 1955 and the kitchen was updated in 1999.
It is currently used as three bedrooms with two living areas.
The property includes a two-stand shearing shed, workshop, machinery and hay sheds.
Agents say the core livestock infrastructure is all located on the first lot.
Water is supplied by a combination of a well (no pump currently connected), eight dams and access to the Coliban Water pipeline (not currently connected).
For more information contact Drew Sutton from McKean McGregor on 0414 576371.
