Quality buffel grass, improved pastures and 1000ha of cultivation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ardentrive has been developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation. Picture supplied
Ardentrive has been developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation. Picture supplied

Quality Roma, Qld, property Ardentrive is 3396 hectares (8392 acres) of mixed belah, brigalow, kurrajong, box, carbeen, pine country that has all been cleared and developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation.

