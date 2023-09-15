Quality buffel grass, improved pastures and 1000ha of cultivation

Quality Roma, Qld, property Ardentrive is 3396 hectares (8392 acres) of mixed belah, brigalow, kurrajong, box, carbeen, pine country that has all been cleared and developed to buffel grass and improved pastures and for cultivation.
Offered by Peter and Karen Hancock, the property located 25km south of Roma has a bitumen road frontage is currently operated a high-grade Wagyu breeding operation.
There is about 1000ha (2500 acres) of deep red loam country with areas of darker brigalow and belah soils that is cropped in rotation with grains, fodder and silage.
The property currently has 600ha of barley, 186ha of oats that is being grazed, 65ha of lucerne, and 194ha of summer crop.
The property features four sets of cattle yards including a new set of yards with a double deck loading ramp, a six way air draft, and a crush situated adjacent to 10 new bunk feed pens serviced by a laneway system.
Two bores are connected to an integrated water system that has three Pioneer tanks, turkeys nests, and tanks supply concrete troughs.
Improvements include a machinery shed, four large steel frame hay sheds, a workshop, 4500 tonnes of stored silage, and a 65t molasses system.
There is also a comfortable, air-conditioned three bedroom homestead is set in an established garden and a three bedroom cottage.
Ardentive is country suited to fattening, backgrounding and breeding of cattle with options of grass, grain, fodder and bunks.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 2333 359, Nutrien Harcourts, or Steve Hancock, 0488 439 588, Mitchell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.