Grazing and grain property offered with a 400ha wheat crop

Cooraki is a quality 2128 hectare (5258 acre) Queensland Maranoa grazing and farming property located 10km south east of Surat and 85km from Roma that is being offered with a 400ha wheat crop.
Featuring undulating heavy black self-mulching downs and bauhinia country running to a creek frontage, the productive property also has an estimated carrying capacity of 320 to 340 cow and calf units.
The wheat crop was planted into a good moisture profile in May.
The now well advanced crop received 40mm of rain at the start of July and is set to be harvested in mid-October.
Pastures on the versatile property include Mitchell, Flinders and blue grass with herbages in season.
The original timbers are bauhinia, belah, brigalow, kurrajong and wilga.
Cooraki is divided into three main grazing paddocks, three cultivation paddocks, three small holding paddocks. All are fenced with four barbed wires.
About 40 per cent of the boundary is exclusion fenced.
The 120 head capacity steel cattle yards have water connected and are equipped with a five-way drafting pound, loading ramp, an undercover branding cradle, scale and crush.
Cooraki is well watered by two on-farm bores, a share bore, six strategically placed dams, and seasonal waterholes along Griman Creek.
Improvements include a well maintained four bedroom homestead that has an undercover entertaining area. There is also a four bay machinery shed with a fifth bay set up as a lockable workshop.
Marketing agent Andrew Busiko said the property was well set up as a backgrounding and fattening operation.
"Cooraki is available for an immediate start, boasting a quality amount of feed and 1000 acres of planted wheat available for harvest estimated for mid-October," Mr Busiko said.
Subject to conditions, early access to the property will be offered to the buyer.
Cooraki will be auctioned by LJ Hooker in Roma on October 18.
Contact Andrew Busiko, 0427 622 783, and Brad Neven, 0427 626 386, LJ Hooker, Roma.
