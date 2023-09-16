Farm Online
Meticulously managed Temora mixed farming operation on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Rockleigh is a meticulously managed 588 hectare mixed farming operation growing crops, pastures and livestock. Picture supplied
Eastern Riverina property Rockleigh is a meticulously managed mixed farming operation growing oilseeds and cereals for grain as well as vetch and lucerne, medic and clover pastures for wool and prime lamb production.

