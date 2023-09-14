Farm Online
Ausveg declares farm labour worse off a year after federal government's Jobs and Skills Summit

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
There are concerns last year's Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra has resulted in little benefit to farmers facing labour shortages. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
THE agricultural workforce crisis is expected to deteriorate further as the one-year anniversary of the federal government's Jobs and Skills Summit passes.

