Farm Online
Home/News

Kullilli people secure Thargomindah Station with a carbon project

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 14 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Kullilli people have emerged as the buyers of Thargomindah Station in what is being described as a ground-breaking advance for native title holders. Picture supplied
The Kullilli people have emerged as the buyers of Thargomindah Station in what is being described as a ground-breaking advance for native title holders. Picture supplied

The Kullilli people have emerged as the buyers of the 47,100 hectare (116,384 acre) pastoral lease Thargomindah Station, in what is being described as a ground-breaking advance for native title holders in far south west Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.