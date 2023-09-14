Farm Online
Fake letters claiming to be from indigenous group circulate in north-west Victoria

By Gregor Heard
September 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Barengi Gadjin Land Council chair and member for the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria Dylan Clarke is shocked by fake letters that claimed to be penned by him. Photo supplied.
The Victorian indigenous community is in shock after a series of fake letters, purportedly from the leader of local lands council, were distributed to landholders in north-west Victoria warning them of potential land acquisition.

