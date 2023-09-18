Two big dairy farms are on the market in the south-east of South Australia.
The Fischer's Campbell House at Meningie on The Coorong takes in a mighty 1500 hectares (3708 acres) and is producing up to seven million litres per year from 600 cows using a 50-unit rotary dairy.
Bowds Dairy at Kongorong, 20km west of Mount Gambier is on 281 hectares (694 acres) and is currently milking more than 700 cows through a 60-unit rotary platform.
Potential buyers can negotiate for the Bowds Dairy herd as well.
Campbell House is available on a walk-in walk-out basis.
The busy agent for both is Damian Venn from Elders Real Estate Mount Gambier.
Campbell House's longstanding management team is willing to remain after the sale.
The Coorong dairy also has substantial cropping country with productive fertile soils, reliable rainfall and temperate climate.
Unusually, it has a 220m x 52m barn adjoining the dairy to house 600 cows.
Mr Venn says an "attractive" milk supply contract in place for Campbell House.
It has 568 acres of centre pivot irrigation.
It has lots of shedding, cattle yards, staff amenities, rural shedding and five homes including the Campbell House homestead.
The soils are mainly well drained sandy loam over some clay and limestone with improved pastures, an all-weather laneway system, excellent fencing infrastructure and reticulated stock water to each paddock.
It is for sale by expressions of interest closing on Friday, November 10.
Bowds Dairy at Kongorong, 20km west of Mount Gambier, was developed by Barry Bruce on a former sheep/dairy farm.
Milk production is fuelled by lush pastures enjoying reliable rainfall and a big irrigation entitlement of more than 500 megalitres.
The land is held in multiple titles with fertile, improved soils.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is said to vary from 700mm-900mm across the portfolio.
Elders agents say the farm offers countless opportunities due to the prime location of the property.
"All grazing paddocks comprise improved pastures, reticulated stock water, all-weather laneway access and quality fencing infrastructure," they said.
"The high producing dairy herd is performing well above industry benchmarks and is a testament to the results this property can achieve whether you continue to dairy or convert to another system of your choice."
Agents say the property has a solid history of fertiliser applications and consistent pasture improvement programs "over many years".
The dairy's centrepiece is a 60-stand DeLaval rotary built in 2017.
It also has a number of outbuildings
For more information on both properties contact Elders agent Damian Venn on 0438 904771.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.