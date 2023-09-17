Farm Online
Talkook presents as a premium 'drought proof' Riverina property

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Talkook is a premium 2024 hectare (5001 acre) southern Riverina irrigation, cropping and grazing property. Picture supplied
Talkook is a premium 2024 hectare (5001 acre) southern Riverina irrigation, cropping and grazing property with an unrestricted 4km frontage to the majestic Wakool River.

