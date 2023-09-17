Talkook presents as a premium 'drought proof' Riverina property

Talkook is a premium 2024 hectare (5001 acre) southern Riverina irrigation, cropping and grazing property with an unrestricted 4km frontage to the majestic Wakool River.
Located on Caldwell Line Road 13km south east of Wakool, 46km west of Deniliquin, 80km north of Echuca and Moama, the generally flat broadacre property has about 931ha (2300 acres) of highly productive grey clay loam soils.
The well designed 526ha (1300 acres) irrigation area includes three centre pivots and an arm covering 150ha in addition to 364ha of laser levelled flood irrigation.
Crops grown on Talkook include canola, wheat, barley, oats and rice.
The property is described as being virtually drought proof, with water accessed from the Wakool River, Murray Irrigation Limited, a high volume irrigation bore, Porthole Creek and Yallakool escape.
On-farm storages include equipped 200 megalitre and 130ML dams as well as about 500ML in the Porthole billabong.
There is also about 1093ha (2700 acres) of sheltered grazing country suited to breeding and fattening cattle and sheep and growing wool.
Extensive improvements including a four stand shearing shed with yards, steel cattle yards with a crush, a 2900 tonne capacity grain handling complex, workshop and machinery sheds, and 20,000 litres of fuel storage.
The spacious four bedroom weatherboard home has an adjoining accommodation wing and is set in an established low maintenance yard. There is also a two car garage with laundry facilities.
Talkook will be auctioned online on AuctionsPlus by Elders on October 11.
Contact Matt Horne, 0409 355 733, or Oliver Boyd, 0407 095 143, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.