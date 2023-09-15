Farm Online
Iconic Central Qld country outfitters heads to auction in October

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 16 2023 - 9:00am
Iconic Rockhampton business Georges Workwear and Country Outfitters is set to be put to auction in October on a walk in, walk out basis including the freehold property and stock on hand.

