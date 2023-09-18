Farm Online
Home/Beef

Emily Scrivener, Hamish Smith off to SmartBeef thanks to Angus Foundation

September 18 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walcha's Emily Scrivener will join Hamish Smith to represent Angus Australia at the upcoming Australian Lot Feeder's Association's SmartBeef Conference. Picture Angus Australia.
Walcha's Emily Scrivener will join Hamish Smith to represent Angus Australia at the upcoming Australian Lot Feeder's Association's SmartBeef Conference. Picture Angus Australia.

Emily Scrivener and Hamish Smith have been selected to represent Angus Australia at the upcoming Australian Lot Feeder's Association's SmartBeef Conference, on October 11 and 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.