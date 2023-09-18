Emily Scrivener and Hamish Smith have been selected to represent Angus Australia at the upcoming Australian Lot Feeder's Association's SmartBeef Conference, on October 11 and 12.
As the Angus Foundation Scholarship recipients, Emily and Hamish will take part in the event, which serves as the grain fed beef industry's technical conference and will draw together feedlot operators and their staff, nutritionists, veterinarians, regulators, service providers and others involved in the grain fed beef supply chain.
SmartBeef in 2023 will feature a full day on site at Elders Killara Feedlot and Wilga Campdraft Arena.
Angus Australia extension officer Nancy Crawshaw hopes that through the scholarship and conference event the two recipients will have the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the Australian feed lotting industry and the beef industry as a whole, to network with industry professionals and develop their personal skills.
"Both Hamish and Emily show the drive to want to further their personal and professional development and we hope through the SmartBeef Conference and its theme of 'Smarter, Richer Beef' they will gain insight into the feedlotting industry through its diverse cohort of speakers from across the supply chain," she said.
Mr Smith is an eighteen-year-old Bachelor of Agriculture/Bachelor of Business student at the University of New England. He is from Northern Victoria and attended school at Moama Anglican Grammar.
Along with his brother, Alex, and grandfather, Frank Sorraghan, he is a partner in Rockwood Angus overseeing artificial insemination programs, registrations, performance information collection and other practical aspects. He also does this for Andes Angus - his parents' Charles and Carolyn Smith's stud.
Miss Scrivener grew up on a beef cattle property east of Walcha. She has been involved in her family's cattle operation all her life and has recently become heavily involved in their Angus Stud. She completed her HSC at Calrossy Anglican School and this year changed from a Bachelor of Early Childhood and Primary Teaching to a Bachelor of Agriculture.
