Princess Diana's sheep jumper sells for staggering amount

By Jill Lawless
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:30pm
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper has been sold by London auction house Sotheby's. (AP PHOTO)
A red jumper adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana has sold at auction for $US1.1 million ($A1.7 million), many times its presale estimate and a record for an item owned by the late royal.

