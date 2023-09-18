A high fibre wheat variety bred over 20 years ago as part of a joint venture between the Grains Research and Development Corporation, CSIRO and French grain breeder Limagrain, is set to hit supermarket shelves by March next year.
The high fibre line, marketed by Arista Cereals, which is a operated by the three co-investors, makes flour that has a staggering six times as much fibre as conventional flour, along with high levels of amylose, good for digestibility and uptake of dietary fibre.
Farmers across Victoria and NSW are currently growing the wheat which is being milled by Allied Pinnacle.
Following testing the product is now set to launch at a retail level.
Developers of the conventionally bred wheat have long been upbeat about the health benefits of the variety, both in terms of the amount of fibre, and the type of fibre, with high levels of healthy resistant starch.
Allied Pinnacle chief executive David Pitt said critically the wheat's baking properties remained similar to conventional flours.
"The resulting flour it yields, looks, tastes and bakes like regular flour, answering consumer demand for products that don't require any new eating habits," Mr Pitt said.
A lack of fibre is a major flaw in many Australian diets.
Allied Pinnacle head of ingredient development Robyn Murray said consumers were trying to actively boost their fibre intake.
"We know consumers are looking for better-for-you choices that are minimally processed," she said.
High Fibre Wheat products are already available in the US and Japanese markets, and currently being developed in European markets.
