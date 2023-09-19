Farm Online
Live sheep phase out panel granted deadline extension

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 19 2023 - 10:00am
The independent panel's advice will guide the government's final policy. Picture by Australian Live Exporters' Council
The live sheep phase out panel will have another six weeks to hand down its recommendations, while the government has splurged $22.5 million to improve the nation's livestock traceability system.

