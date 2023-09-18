Submissions open to lightning-quick basin plan bill inquiry

Public submissions have opened for a lightning-fast Senate committee inquiry examining the Albanese government's controversial Murray-Darling Basin Plan proposal.
Labor wants to extend the MDBP's timeline and give the state governments more money to finish their water saving projects.
The legislation will also open the plan up to more buybacks, which has been met with heavy resistance in regional and agricultural communities.
Submission to the inquiry close on Friday, September 29, with the committee due to hand over its findings on November 8.
Coalition water spokesperson Perin Davey put forward a motion that would have directed the Senate committee to hold public hearings in Deniliquin, Griffith, Mildura, Renmark and Shepparton, but the move was voted down.
"The fact the Labor committee members, backed by the Greens, are planning to only hold hearings in Canberra, rather than in the regions where buybacks will actually take place, tells you all you need to know about this government's opinion of our regional communities," Senator Davey said.
"This action means it is even more important for these communities, and other irrigation areas throughout the basin, to make a submission to the committee and state their concerns."
Labor is seeking to pass the bill before the end of the year, but will need to gain the support of the Greens in the Senate.
The party declared it would withhold its support unless the bill was strengthened to include a guarantee the 450GL of environmental water would be recovered.
To make a submission, visit the Senate Standing Committees on Environment and Communications website.
