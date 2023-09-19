Farm Online
Home/News

Young Merino judges vie for national championship

September 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merino Sheep Young Judges finalists Cody Jones, Zoe Wilson, Sym Hood, Tamara Keens, Lindsay Brown and James Hillier.
Merino Sheep Young Judges finalists Cody Jones, Zoe Wilson, Sym Hood, Tamara Keens, Lindsay Brown and James Hillier.

Australia's most promising young judges of Merino sheep from each state will vie for the national title next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.