Australia's most promising young judges of Merino sheep from each state will vie for the national title next month.
The finalists for the prestigious annual Merino Sheep Young Judges competition have been announced by Agricultural Shows Australia and will compete in the national championships, during the Launceston Royal Show.
The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged from 15 to 25 from across the country.
James Hillier, 31, from St George will be representing Queensland in the Merino sheep young judges competition.
Mr Hillier said he only got into judging about two years ago, through his fiancée's family, who own a stud. "Winning the Queensland title at Cunnamulla, her family's hometown, was a real highlight for me," he said.
"I'm excited to represent Queensland next month and see if I can get over my fear of public speaking."
Representing South Australia is Cody Jones, 19, from Leighton, who is the first person to compete at a national level in four competitions.
A woolbroker at Quality Wool, he is looking forward to ticking off a personal bucket list goal.
"It's definitely been on the bucket list to, not only go to Launceston, but to compete at the nationals. The goal is to try and do my best to represent South Australia to the best of my abilities in all four events," Cody said.
Sym Hood, 20, from Longford will be representing Tasmania and said he had been crazy about Merinos ever since his parents bought him two sheep when he was seven.
"I've always had pointers from my father and also everywhere I've worked, and I guess it's one of those things if you're passionate about something you always seem to get good at it," he said.
New South Wales winner Lindsay Brown, 22, from Armidale has been involved in junior judging since high school.
Mr Brown said the biggest thing he'd gained through judging was public speaking skills and the confidence to refine where he wants to go in the sheep and wool space.
"Being given the opportunity to compete at this elite level in another state is an honour," he said.
"The result will take care of itself but I'm just grateful to be a part of it and learn so much along the way."
Zoe Wilson, 20, from Ouyen will be representing Victoria, while Tamara Keens, 18, from Wembley will be representing Western Australia.
Agricultural Shows Australia chairman Rob Wilson said the competition is designed to recognise the best new talent in livestock judging nationwide.
"It's an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested," Dr Wilson said.
"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre.
"The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."
The National Merino Sheep Young Judges Championship will be held on Thursday, October 12.
