Five breeds were represented in the 2023 Royal Adelaide Show dairy interbreed.
Champions from across the Ayrshires, Jerseys, Guernseys, Holsteins and Illawarra ring were fighting for the top accolade.
Judges from each breed event returned to cast their vote on the best overall exhibit to take out the supreme championship.
They arrived at the decision to crown Holstein cow over six-years-old in milk, Benlargo Elijah Ding, Benlargo Holsteins, Glencoe, SA, their supreme champion exhibit.
Jersey judge Ms Hayes said she had a clear winner in the Holstein cow.
"This cow really exemplifies that dairy strength," she said.
"She is long from her nose to her tail, she has a beautiful wedginess to her frame, and she walks on a great set of feet and legs.
"She had an advantage on the texture of her udder and strength of pasterns."
Illawarra judge Mr Harrison said the Holstein cow showed exactly what they wanted within the breed.
"She's a fantastic cow right from the tip of her nose to the end of her tail," he said.
"Really strong along that top line, really wide through that rump.
"There is a great frame on this cow with a fantastic set of feet and legs.
"What a superb mammary system with a high rear udder."
Benlargo's Angela Tweddle said it was "obviously always a dream to win it".
"We've never won it three times so it's pretty exciting," she said.
"It's always a really strong competition here, having the five different breeds and they're always very well represented by each breed.
"I'm hoping that she's in calf again and we can come back next year for our feature breed.
"If not, there's always time to make babies out of her, we'd like to get some more progeny of hers on the ground."
Intermediate supreme was awarded to Jersey Lightning Ridge MB Casino Fernleaf 1 ET, Robsvue Holsteins and Jerseys, Myponga, SA.
Mr Walmsley said it was a pretty cool achievement to have won the intermediate supreme with the same cow two years running.
"It's not very common for a cow to be able to do an intermediate two years in a row," he said.
"We have already had people asking us for progeny out of the cow and what we're going to do next.
"I think it's a good legacy for the cow to be able to do that, it might never be achieved for a long time.
"We love her as a cow, just her overall dairy characteristics, the width she has and the capacity she has for Jersey cow."
The interbreed juvenile title was awarded to Grantley Sidekick Fifi, Grant Liebelt, Paris Creek, SA.
Mr Liebelt said 40 years ago, the fifth dam back was the supreme champion dairy cow at the Royal Adelaide Show.
"It's an anniversary and it's a bit of a milestone for us and it's really capped it off," he said.
"We dispersed our herd and I've only been too proud to keep it going.
"It has been a real thrill bringing a family member back and to win supreme juvenile.
"Type wise, she's a tall, open framed heifer and looked really good at home."
He said it had been a tremendous show.
"It's the best Adelaide show I've seen here for a few years and the quality has been really good," he said.
Judges: Stuart Williams, Julie Moore, Cameron Yamold, Paul Harrison, Zoe Hayes.
Supreme senior champion: Benlargo Elijah Ding, Benlargo Holsteins, Glencoe, SA.
Supreme intermediate champion: Lightning Ridge MB Casino Fernleaf 1 ET, Robsvue Holsteins & Jerseys, Myponga, SA.
Supreme juvenile champion: Grantley Sidekick Fifi, Grant Liebelt, Paris Creek, SA.
Group of three females: Mason Farms, Jervois, SA.
Group of five females: Holstein.
Most successful exhibitor: Brookleigh, Glencoe.
