Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Royal Adelaide Show dairy interbreed faced with friendly rivalry

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
September 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five breeds were represented in the 2023 Royal Adelaide Show dairy interbreed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.