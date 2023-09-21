Anticipation is building for the return of a Victorian Mallee institution.
The Wycheproof King of the Mountain was last run in the late 1980s but is back after a 35 year hiatus and will be held at Mount Wycheproof on Saturday, September 30.
It involves contestants lugging a 60kg wheat bag up Mount Wycheproof on the edge of the town.
The small southern Mallee town is famous for its strong sheep market and the trains that rumble down the middle of its main street and perhaps most importantly, the eponymous mountain, the world's smallest, which provides the stage for the King of the Mountain event.
The Wycheproof Narraport Football Netball Club is the catalyst behind the revival of the event, which was one of the highlights of the Mallee social calendar throughout the 1980s.
A strong team of sponsors, including naming rights sponsor Riordan Grain Service have helped make the dream to run the event once again a reality.
While the 42 metre summit of Mt Wycheproof is generally just a gentle stroll, the addition of wheat bags makes it a serious challenge for competitors.
Male contestants will carry a 60kg bag and females 20kg as they tackle the 1km circuit.
Wycheproof-Narraport president Ricky Allan said the return of the event had created a buzz in the town.
"We've had great support from individuals and businesses around town and across the region," he said.
"Plenty of people have volunteered time, resources, materials to help us get the race up and running again."
He said some of the greats of the event would be in attendance.
"We have some of the original organisers and participants involved, including the King race record holder James Russell looking after race timing. He won it in 1986 with a time of five minutes, two seconds."
Ten races are scheduled, with each literally an uphill challenge along a 1km course to the summit of Mount Wycheproof.
With a total prize pool of $20,000 on offer, the Riordan King of the Mountain race schedule starts at 9.45am with the Mountain Dash categories, followed by the Wheelbarrow Relays.
The Riordan King and Queen of the Mountain races round out the competitive part of the day.
Following the races, a community picnic lunch will be held at Centenary Park Wycheproof, with kids activities, food and drink, live music and the AFL Grand Final on the big screen.
Jim Riordan, managing director of sponsor Riordan Grain Services and Riordan Fuels, said the opportunity to sponsor the event was a "no-brainer".
"When we were approached to see if we wanted to be involved, we jumped at the chance," he said.
"It's fantastic to see such a fun, unique event back after so long. It is a great chance to bring locals and visitors together and it will provide a real boost to the region.
Full details, including the race schedule, entry details, location maps and contact information, can be found on the King of the Mountain Facebook page or via the Wycheproof Narraport Football Netball Club website: https://wnfc.tidyhq.com/public/pages/king-of-the-mount
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.