New owners for Geelong weaving mill

Australia's last surviving woollen furnishing textile mill and dye house, located in Geelong, Victoria has passed into new hands and been rebranded as LoomTex.
Instyle Contract Textiles and Colan Australia have teamed up to acquire Geelong Textiles Australia, previously owned by an investor group chaired by sixth generation pastoralist Floyd Legge.
The Geelong mill has specialised in wool fabric since 1922 and has supplied fabric for the iconic baggy green cap sported by the Australian cricket team.
The company's products also feature in office interiors, public transport, automotive seating and public seating in theatres, concert halls, waiting rooms and schools.
Going forward, LoomTex will continue to focus predominantly on producing wool textiles, as well as wool blended with other fibre types such as cotton and synthetic fibre blends.
Established in 1987, Instyle Contract Textiles, has been a pioneer in the design and wholesale of high-quality contemporary fabrics, leathers, wallcoverings and acoustic solutions across commercial, office, hospitality, health care and transport industries, winning numerous environmental awards.
Instyle founder and managing director Michael Fitzsimons said the joint venture represented " a significant step forward in our strategic vision to be at the forefront of local, sustainable textile design and manufacturing".
Established in 1954, Colan Australia is an internationally-recognised manufacturer and distributor of high-performance industrial textiles including composite reinforcement, thermal insulation and protective materials.
Managing director of Colan Australia Genelle Coghlan said they were excited about the partnership and "eager to explore the synergies this partnership brings, while protecting jobs, nurturing local talent and ensuring this important part of the wool manufacturing industry remains operational in Australia".
Instyle and Colan Australia have decided to rebrand Geelong Textiles Australia as LoomTex to rejuvenate and reposition the weaving and dyehouse manufacturer towards a stronger future and legacy.
LoomTex will continue to create upholstery, apparel and technical fabrics for commercial and domestic use in its operations in Geelong with plans for investments in technology and research and development to ensure it remains at the forefront of the industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.