Research bodies combine forces to ramp up growth in agriculture

September 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Agricultural research organisations have pooled their resources to drive research outcomes and returns to farmers. Picture supplied
Australia's leading agricultural research organisations have pooled their resources in a major push to drive on-farm adoption of research outcomes and returns to farmers.

