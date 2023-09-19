Farm Online
Blue Chip inner Darling Downs farming country hits the market

By Mark Phelps
Updated September 20 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
Blue chip Darling Downs farming property Waroonga is 237 hectares of predominantly rich, black self-mulching soils. Picture supplied
Blue chip Darling Downs farming property Waroonga is 237 hectares (586 acres) of predominantly rich, black self-mulching soils.

