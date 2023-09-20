APVMA orders suspension of pesticide due to human health concerns

The agvet chemical regulator has banned the use of a pesticide for 12 months in response to concerns around human health .
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) has suspended certain chemical products containing dimethoate, following reports the maximum level of pesticide residue had been exceeded in avocados and mangoes.
The chemical is often used as a post-harvest dip for tropical fruit with inedible peel, such as bananas, passionfruit and pomegranate, to protect them from fruit flies during transportation.
APVMA acting chief executive Melissa McEwen said the suspension of specific dimethoate products used as a post-harvest dip was necessary to protect human health.
"The reports received by the APVMA indicated the maximum residue limit for omethoate, the main degradation product of dimethoate, had been exceeded in avocados and mangoes," Dr McEwen said.
"Avocados and mangoes treated with dimethoate are still safe to eat - but the residues were above the acceptable level when used in accordance with the approved label instructions as a post-harvest dip."
It was possible for producers to apply for a permit to continue using dimethoate during the year-long suspension, provided it was not used as a post-harvest dip on tropical and sub-tropical fruit.
"We remain satisfied that all other approved uses of dimethoate are safe and do not pose a risk to human health," Dr McEwen said.
The APVMA acknowledged the suspension would have an impact on producers and interstate trade, but reiterated its highest priority was protecting human health.
"Alternative quarantine or pre-shipment treatments are available for most tropical fruits, such as cold treatment, methyl bromide fumigation and meeting a 'hard green' requirement," Dr McEwen said.
"When the APVMA is provided with evidence that suggests use of a registered agvet chemical may pose a risk to people, animals or the environment, we will take action and use the full range of regulatory options available to address the issues identified."
