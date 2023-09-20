Farm Online
Home/News

Dimethoate suspended tropical fruit post-harvest dip due to human health concerns

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
September 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APVMA orders suspension of pesticide due to human health concerns
APVMA orders suspension of pesticide due to human health concerns

The agvet chemical regulator has banned the use of a pesticide for 12 months in response to concerns around human health .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.