Farm Online
Home/News

Extensively developed mixed farming property on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Balgownie is being sold through JLL Agribusiness by an expressions of interest process that closes on October 26. Picture supplied
Balgownie is being sold through JLL Agribusiness by an expressions of interest process that closes on October 26. Picture supplied

Balgownie is a highly productive mixed farming property located in the tightly held Felton Valley, close to Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.