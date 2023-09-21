Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Norco game of cows playing with balls teaches children about dairy

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A game based on cows playing with a giant ball is helping to teach children about dairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.