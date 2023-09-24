Farm Online
Why native bats are worth $63 million to the cotton industry

By Sandra Godwin
September 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Queensland University of Technology researcher Dr Philip Eichinski sets up an acoustic sensor near a cotton crop at St George, Queensland.
Many native bats are smaller than the palm of your hand, but they can eat more than their body weight in insects each night, making them an important ally for integrated pest management on cotton farms.

