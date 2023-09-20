Australians who are passionate about the red meat industry are being sought for the next round of the highly successful Red Meat Ambassador program.
The program is run by Meat & Livestock Australia and is now taking expressions for interest for a series of courses to be run later in 2023 and the first half of 2024.
The Red Meat Ambassador program is an intensive development opportunity that offers participants professional training in communication through media and social media, community engagement and building trust with consumers.
MLA industry engagement manager Lindsay Kasprowicz said the program continued to be highly rated by participants, with more than 300 people now equipped with the skills to effectively tell the great story of Australian red meat production.
"When it comes to areas that matter most to consumers - animal welfare, sustainability and nutrition - Australian red meat stands out as having the highest standards and quality in the world," Ms Kasprowicz said.
"The Ambassadors program is all about equipping passionate people with the confidence and skills to engage with people outside of agriculture to help grow the community's confidence in our industry's credentials."
MLA will deliver seven Ambassadors workshops in the 2023-24 financial year:
"Participants will gain new skills to effectively communicate with consumers about red meat production, industry sustainability, and best practice farming," Ms Kasprowicz said.
"MLA's consumer sentiment research shows our industry has great support from the Australian community, but we need to be proactive in reaching out and engaging with them. This program will equip our industry's finest to do just that."
Renae Piggott, from Merredin in WA, was a participant in last year's program. She applied for the program to learn how to effectively convey just how great the Australian red meat industry is to people outside of agriculture.
"I applied for the opportunity to get outside of my comfort zone and network with like-minded people," Ms Piggot said.
"Through the Ambassadors program, I was able to upskill on how to have conversations with people outside of agriculture, ensuring I get my views across while incorporating the values of the person I am speaking to.
"It also made me confident in my message as I was able to get facts and figures to support how great I already thought the red meat industry is.
"I would encourage others working in the red meat industry to apply because the program helps you to feel confident in starting the conversation about the industry in Australia and share your story."
