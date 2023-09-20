Farm Online
Search on for next round of red meat ambassadors

September 21 2023 - 6:30am
Passionate about beef? Be an ambassador. Picture via Shutterstock.
Passionate about beef? Be an ambassador. Picture via Shutterstock.

Australians who are passionate about the red meat industry are being sought for the next round of the highly successful Red Meat Ambassador program.

