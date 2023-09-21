Farm Online
Home/Beef

Topics, speakers revealed for AMIC's meat processor conference

September 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Stan Grant will feature in the 2023 Meat Processing and Export Conference, to be held in October and November in Queensland. Picture AMIC.
Journalist Stan Grant will feature in the 2023 Meat Processing and Export Conference, to be held in October and November in Queensland. Picture AMIC.

The Australian Meat Industry Council's Meat Processing and Export Conference will return in 2023 after an eight-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.