The Australian Meat Industry Council's Meat Processing and Export Conference will return in 2023 after an eight-year hiatus.
Scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 1 at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, MPEC 2023 promises to be an industry-defining event.
MPEC 2023 offers great pre-conference sessions such as the Meat Business Women's Master Class: Decoding Confidence with Michelle Redfern; A Dealing with Detractors Workshop delivered by Alliance for Animal Agriculture's Abby Kornegay; 9-Holes of Golf sponsored by Agri-Labour; A tour of the Port of Brisbane and, in the evening, a welcome function featuring an extravaganza of protein and people.
The AMIC team has developed in-depth sessions and invited influential and expert speakers who will challenge and inform those who attend.
MPEC 2023 will then celebrate the processing and export industry at the Americold Gala Dinner.
"This is the most remarkable line-up of speakers this industry has pulled together. MPEC 2023 is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for change, innovation, and growth in the meat processing and export sector," AMIC chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said.
"MPEC 2023 is a comprehensive platform designed to address the pressing issues facing our processors and exporters. The speakers we have organised will tackle the big questions that directly impact the industry.
"The extra sessions and activities, the welcome function and Americold Gala Dinner ensure that MPEC 2023 provides delegates with the most complete and valuable conference that a meat industry professional could attend."
Tickets are now available with early bird pricing available only until 29 September 2023, and special accommodation rates at Royal Pines Resort are filling fast.
For more information and to register, visit the MPEC webpage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.