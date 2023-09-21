"In recent years the Fendt product portfolio in Australia and New Zealand has expanded from a tractor-only product offering to one which includes a wide range of green harvesting equipment including mowers, rakes, tedders, round balers, combination round balers and loader wagons. More recently the introduction of Fendt IDEAL combines, as well as 900MT and 1100MT tracked tractors, now all equipped with the well proven Fendt Vario transmission, has provided broadacre farmers with new opportunities to improve their farm business productivity and profitability."