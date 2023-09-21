AGCO has launched the new Fendt Rogator 900 Series sprayer into the Australia and New Zealand market with a display at the Henty Machinery Field Days.
It will also be on show at the Yorke Peninsula Field Days on September 26-28.
Rogator sales manager Alex Milsom said the sprayer received a great response at Henty.
"The biggest feedback we received was on the new suspension system and the new cab," he said.
Mr Milsom said the 934 model was on display at Henty, while the 937 would be on show at Paskeville next week.
Both sprayers feature 6000 litre tanks with 36 metre booms.
The Fendt Rogator will offer more opportunity for owners to maximize the potential of their investment with capabilities such as adjustable clearance, a combo-chassis designed for multiple application systems as well as industry leading technology and first-class performance and operator comfort.
Fendt director for ANZ and the Far East Warwick McCormick said the company was excited to introduce the machine to the Australian and New Zealand market.
"We've been working hard internally to put together an expert team focused on the Fendt Rogator, with dedicated staff based across the country to support our dealers, backed up by the global network of professionals at AGCO," he said.
"We have plans in place to ensure that service and parts will be readily available for Rogator customers as well as product and technical training to ensure we hit the ground running on the arrival of the first batch of machines."
Fendt have confirmed that the new-look Rogator 900 Series will be exclusively distributed through the existing Fendt dealer network across Australia and New Zealand.
"In the past the AGCO factory in Jackson, Minnesota built Rogator sprayers which have been distributed through a separate distribution network in Australia," Fendt director of marketing for ANZ and the Far East Fergal Meehan said.
"In support of our long-term strategy for a full line of agricultural equipment designed to provide equipment solutions for farmers across the world, the new Rogator will be distributed through existing Fendt dealers in Australian and New Zealand who are ideally placed to support the Rogator as it joins the Fendt family.
"We make no secret of our ambition to significantly grow our footprint in the broadacre and row-crop landscape and our dealers now have an additional high-performance machine to help service the needs of customers in that segment.
"In recent years the Fendt product portfolio in Australia and New Zealand has expanded from a tractor-only product offering to one which includes a wide range of green harvesting equipment including mowers, rakes, tedders, round balers, combination round balers and loader wagons. More recently the introduction of Fendt IDEAL combines, as well as 900MT and 1100MT tracked tractors, now all equipped with the well proven Fendt Vario transmission, has provided broadacre farmers with new opportunities to improve their farm business productivity and profitability."
ANZ product marketing manager for Fendt Rogator sprayers Tom Draffen said the Fendt Rogator was the next logical progression to expand the broadacre lineup.
"The Rogator brand has a long and proven heritage, which is now coupled with the new technology in the machine, reflecting the passion and innovation which we strive for with Fendt," he said.
"It is the only self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator with optional adjustable clearance on the market. We also offer a combo-chassis which allows the machine to be easily converted between liquid and dry systems for ultimate versatility."
Mr Draffen said the new Rogator could be equipped for nearly any type of crop care application system.
"Fendt customers will have greater control over when and how products are applied, and the timeliness of application," he said.
"This is a machine that will ensure better product use for higher yields and an overall better return on investment.
"The Fendt Rogator is the latest farmer-focused solution in a line of innovations from AGCO that combines the quality, comfort and reliability of Fendt with the application expertise that began with the introduction of Ag-Chem's first self-propelled field sprayer in 1972.
"This Rogator is a step forward from the C-series machines with a new chassis, larger engine and horsepower offering, a Fendt cab with great vision for the operator and options on the tech-stacks available, using either a RAVEN Viper4+ terminal and associated hardware or a Fendt AgControl system."
All models have AGCO Power 8.4l engines and are equipped with the Fendt Liquid Logic liquid management as standard, with liquid capacities up to 6000L and dry spinner systems with capacities ranging from 253 to 330 cubic feet for combo-ready units.
Like the current C models, operators of the new Rogator 900 machines will benefit from the automatic traction control of the AWD SmartDrive system. Turn-compensated wheel speed provides independent control of each wheel to assist in tight turns and reduce soil disruption and crop damage. Optional GatorTrak 4-Wheel Steer offers a tight, 16.5-foot turning radius that dramatically improves field maneuverability, crosses fewer rows and reduces compaction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.