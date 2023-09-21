Farm Online
Henty Machinery Field Days features latest Fendt Rogator sprayer

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated September 22 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:00am
Rogator sales manager Alex Milsom with the sprayer at the Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture Andrew Norris
AGCO has launched the new Fendt Rogator 900 Series sprayer into the Australia and New Zealand market with a display at the Henty Machinery Field Days.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

