Young Shiloh Ritchie is proving age is no barrier when it comes to driving action for the environment.
The 12-year-old student at Gisborne Montessori School (GMS) in Victoria, has become a beacon of sustainability and eco-consciousness among his peers and community.
He has established a thriving Sustainability and Environmental Program, set up a Junior Landcare group and is now encouraging other children to write a Love Letter to the Land.
"We all need a Shiloh in our community," shares Karlisa Smy, an educator at GMS, where Shiloh serves as sustainability and environmental co-ordinator.
"He has done so much, I almost can't remember it all.
"For example, he has applied for grants; co-ordinates all the students in his Sustain Able team; shares updates at assemblies and co-ordinates events.
"He even has a Sharepoint newsletter, with surveys, quizzes, resource lists and new documentaries we should watch."
One of Shiloh's crowning achievements is the monthly activity series, Sustain Able, which has carved a space for students to delve into sustainability topics.
However, Shiloh's journey hasn't been without its challenges. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced GMS online, the Sustainability and Environmental Program was derailed.
But in collaboration with teacher Richard Donker, Shiloh resurrected the project, and what began as a small side endeavour has now blossomed into a whole school program.
Shiloh says his motivation is deeply rooted in his family's connection to the environment.
"My mum, Rebekah, is an ecologist by trade, and is the current facilitator of the Upper Campaspe Landcare Network."
For fellow students across Australia wanting to make a difference for the environment, Shiloh advocates that sustainable change doesn't require complex actions but small actionable steps we all can do.
"Avoid a cluttered mind by doing only one thing at a time," he advises. "This is hard, and I am very much guilty of doing too many things at a time, but if you can, keep it simple."
With Biodiversity Month running throughout September, Shiloh has embarked on his latest venture.
In support of Junior Landcare's latest campaign, he is supporting students to write Love Letters to the Land - sharing what they love most about their local environment and everyday steps they can take to protect it.
Grade 5 student Frankie Moloney-Martin in her Love Letter to the Land, writes: "My favourite thing to do outside is run around and climb trees.
"When I am outside I feel calm, relaxed and safe. It makes me feel free and like nothing is holding me back.
"I want to protect our land because it is beautiful."
In his own letter, Shiloh says some of the things you can do to make a difference are "plant trees, sort waste correctly, and try to use less electricity and/or green power".
The campaign forms part of Landcare Australia's Junior Landcare program's 25-year anniversary, providing children across the country an opportunity to sit, reflect and connect with the natural world around them, because for children to become passionate environmental advocates, they must first develop a genuine connection with nature.
The Top 25 letters will also be published online on the ACM Agri websites The Land, Queensland Country Life, North Queensland Register, Stock & Land, Stock Journal, Farmonline and Farm Weekly.
