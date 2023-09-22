Three people have been found guilty of biosecurity offences after attempting to illegally import succulents into Australia.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry managed to intercept the packages, which had been misdeclared in the hopes of making it past biosecurity controls.
Some of the plants were considered high-risk because of the potential to carry pathogens such as Xylella fastidiosa, while others could have become weeds and harm the local environment.
The three offenders were each found guilty of serious offences in court across New South Wales and Queensland. One received a fine of up to $20,000, while a second person was handed a 12-month good behaviour bond.
A third person was found guilty of 30 breaches and sentenced to 10 months in jail, but was released immediately upon entering a 12-month, $2,000 good behaviour bond.
Deputy Secretary of Biosecurity Dr Chris Locke said the penalties are a warning to anyone ignoring Australia's biosecurity laws.
"An attempt to make a quick buck has now cost these individuals thousands," Dr Locke said.
"It's a sharp lesson for them and a sombre reminder for us that we cannot afford to be complacent about biosecurity.
"Our strong biosecurity laws are there to protect more than $90 billion worth of agricultural production and $5.7 trillion worth of unique, environmental assets.
"Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, and we all need to play our part to keep our country safe."
