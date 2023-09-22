Farm Online
Home/News

Illegal succulent imports intercepted by ag department

DT
By Dakota Tait
September 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The packages had been misdeclared in an attempt to make it past biosecurity controls. File image.
The packages had been misdeclared in an attempt to make it past biosecurity controls. File image.

Three people have been found guilty of biosecurity offences after attempting to illegally import succulents into Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.