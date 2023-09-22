Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef's proven profit drivers king as market continues to plunge

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
September 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market volatility will always be part of the cattle game, so focusing on proven profit drivers is crucial. Picture via Shutterstock.
Market volatility will always be part of the cattle game, so focusing on proven profit drivers is crucial. Picture via Shutterstock.

The cyclic nature of the cattle market is never going to change so focus on what drives profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.