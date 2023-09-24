Farm Online
Home/News

Cheap chooks on the line as workers put down the tools

By Jacob Shteyman
September 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The strikes could limit the supply of chickens to food outlets such as KFC and McDonald's. Picture by Shutterstock.
The strikes could limit the supply of chickens to food outlets such as KFC and McDonald's. Picture by Shutterstock.

Workers have gone on strike over claims of paltry pay at poultry producer Inghams, raising fears of a shortage of cheap chooks at the checkout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.