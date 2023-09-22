Global dairy prices bounce again with 4.6 per cent lift

Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade lifts 4.6 per cent at September 21 auction

Carlene Dowie
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:38pm
Global dairy prices have lifted again, hinting a recovery may be underway.

