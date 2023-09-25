Farm Online
Home/News

Remote communities head to polls for Voice vote

By Poppy Johnston
September 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians living in remote communities are being encouraged to vote in the referendum. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Australians living in remote communities are being encouraged to vote in the referendum. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Australians living in remote communities are set to begin casting their votes in the Indigenous voice referendum at mobile voting stations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.