Farm Online
Home/News

AWI Breeding Leadership program open for 10th year

September 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Breeding Leadership cohort. Photo supplied.
Last year's Breeding Leadership cohort. Photo supplied.

Australian Wool Innovation's Breeding Leadership program has opened for applications, marking 10 years of the initiative under the auspices of AWI.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.