AWI Breeding Leadership program open for 10th year

Australian Wool Innovation's Breeding Leadership program has opened for applications, marking 10 years of the initiative under the auspices of AWI.
The leadership development program, born more than 20 years ago and funded by AWI for a decade, will be run in Clare, South Australia in February 2024.
AWI CEO John Roberts said he is looking forward to meeting another group of motivated wool industry leaders.
"The Australian wool industry has a bright future and programs like Breeding Leadership is an important program in developing the skills and networks of young people working throughout the wool industry. I
"'m proud of the investment AWI makes in this space and our continued focus on developing and enhancing the personal, business and industry leadership skills of the next generation of wool industry leaders".
AWI National Extension manager Emily King said the Breeding Leadership program is for any young person with a connection to wool, whether they are a woolgrower, shearer, wool buyer, researcher, or broker.
"The program connects them to high value facilitators and content, as well as the chance to engage with AWI leadership and supply chain partners," she said.
Funded by AWI, Breeding Leadership aims to empower young wool industry participants to step into leadership roles within their business, industry and community.
The initiative is a flagship investment under AWI's Leadership and Capacity Building program, nurturing young leaders to enable them to continue to drive the wool industry forward into the future.
Established in 2002 by South Australian Stud Merino Breeders Association, Breeding Leadership became a national program through the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders in 2004.
Since 2012, AWI has funded the course.
Applications are open now and close on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.
For more information and the application form, visit www.wool.com/breedingleadership.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.