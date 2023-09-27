Farm Online
UK launch for Aussie Beef and Lamb brand

Victoria Nugent
September 27 2023 - 12:00pm
The Aussie Beef & Lamb brand has been launched in the UK. Photo supplied.
Meat & Livestock Australia has launched its Aussie Beef & Lamb brand in the United Kingdom, off the back of the Australia UK free trade agreement coming into effect.

