Meat & Livestock Australia has launched its Aussie Beef & Lamb brand in the United Kingdom, off the back of the Australia UK free trade agreement coming into effect.
The brand is used to promote Australian red meat in export markets by MLA, with a particular focus on the food service industry, including distribution and chefs and restauranteurs.
The launch comes after the AU UK FTA entered into force at the end of May, eliminating tariffs on Australian beef and sheepmeat to the UK over 10 years.
MLA's UK business manager Stephen Edwards said with the FTA now in place, it was time to support the exporters and the product coming into the market, by educating food service and retail about the Aussie Beef & Lamb brands, and the industry as a whole.
"It is the perfect time to tell our story of sustainability, consistent quality and variety of products," he said.
The products are targeted at the food service industry, as MLA believes that is where the best short-term opportunities lie for grain fed beef and high-end Wagyu products.
"There will also be opportunities for grass fed beef and lamb in different areas of food service such as pubs," Mr Edwards said.
"We see the Aussie Beef & Lamb brands working across a wide variety of products from commodity, to grass fed, through to long fed Wagyu, as well as both frozen and chilled lamb.
"The Aussie Beef & Lamb brand here stands for quality and peace of mind.
"Australia is a trusted partner to the UK and our products are seen as not only high quality, but also safe and sustainable.
Mr Edwards said there was now an opportunity to develop relationships and build confidence in Australian red meat products.
"We shouldn't expect demand to ramp up too quickly as the free trade agreement commences, as only 35,000 tonnes of Australian beef can enter the UK duty free in year 1 - with the volume increasing year by year," he said.
"After ten years, Australian beef will enter the UK without any volume restriction at all.
"We should expect demand to steadily increase as the years progress.
"The UK imports around a third of the beef it consumes, this comes from countries in South America, Eastern EU, Ireland and New Zealand predominantly, so we aim to service some of that share of imports.
"We feel strongly we can compete with these other countries when it comes to quality and value, with the added bonus of the back story of our great industry."
Despite a history of "Buy British" campaigns in the UK retail space, Mr Edwards said Australian beef being imported is predominantly grain fed, whereas British beef is all grass fed, making the products complementary.
"Obviously, chefs like marbling in their beef, so grain fed beef is a perfect product for them," he said.
"Wagyu is the big trend in beef right now and again Australia has the second largest Wagyu herd, so we are well-placed to take advantage of this."
