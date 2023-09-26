Australian Wool Innovation says it will throw its energy towards coming up with a biological harvesting method, scouting scientific talent from across Australia and the world.
AWI has been working with the University of Adelaide on a project to deliver biological wool harvesting that allows the fleece to remain on the sheep until it's removed mechanically, without the need for nets, such as those required by the Bioclip process rolled out in the 1990s.
But now, the body is set to try to bring even more researchers on board in a bid to speed up the process.
Speaking during a webinar last week, AWI chairman Jock Laurie said the board had agreed that it needed to be proactive in finding a biological harvesting method that works for producers.
"We need to look domestically, we need to look internationally and we don't want to be sitting back waiting for people to come to us, we want to be targeting people that we think could actually operate in this space," he said.
"There are directors that I've spoken to that were clear that there are many people internationally who have very, very good minds who could put their mind to this, who may have no interest in the wool industry at all.
"I think the example was that Elon Musk never knew too much about cars but now he's one of the top manufacturers because he's got the right people doing the right work.
"We were very clear in all our meetings about the urgency of this... the need to make sure we provide to choices to growers in time."
The University of Adelaide research is based around using a natural protein found in corn to create a weakened zone at the base of the wool fibre.
Mr Laurie said important things to be aware of included how long it would take to develop the method and what Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority approvals would be needed.
"We're pretty clear about the harvesting component and how we want to proactively address that issue ... and we understand the time pressures that are here," he said.
"I think we are very conscious of the issues and we are very focused on the direction for the industry."
A recently held demonstration day at the Falkiner Memorial Field Station near Conargo, NSW saw about 180 growers turn out to learn more about the work being done by the University of Adelaide researchers.
