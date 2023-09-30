Learn a new hobby or skill.

Have a chat to a mate.

Don't rush. Take time to enjoy your morning coffee without pressure or the hurry, taking the extra five minutes without stress or hurry can make your mind feel clearer and more prepared to start the day.

Connect with others.

Time with pets. It is proven that spending time with your animals can relieve stress. Our loyal animals can provide the care and loyalty needed.

Podcasts and books are a great way to gain insight into someone else's personal journey. It is a way for you to connect and relate to other's experiences and gain tips for yourself. It may help you to connect into formal mental health support.

Try to get plenty of sleep.

Prioritise eating healthy and structured meals.

Take a break.

Try yoga and meditation.

Listen to music.

Make the most of time in the fresh air and enjoy some sun.

Essential oils and nice smelling candles.

Do something for yourself. Treat yourself to a massage or a coffee in town.

You're not alone, We've Got Your Back.

Have a yarn with your local champion for mental health.