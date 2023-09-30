Farm Online
Home/News

RFDS delivers 'We've Got Your Back', its newest mental health program

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
September 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Wilson is one of the peer-to-peer supporters recruited for the 'We've Got Your Back'. Picture supplied
Richard Wilson is one of the peer-to-peer supporters recruited for the 'We've Got Your Back'. Picture supplied

The red dirt, drought, relationship problems, financial stress, isolation and bushfires are some of the reasons people are putting up their hands to provide one-to-one peer support in outback NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.