Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

How to balance spring lambing with drought feeding

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 5 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep producers need to be mindful on how to manage supplemental feeding during lambing periods. Photo via Shutterstock.
Sheep producers need to be mindful on how to manage supplemental feeding during lambing periods. Photo via Shutterstock.

Careful nutrition planning, a solid pregnancy scanning program and being mindful of ewes' body condition should be among the top priorities for sheep producers balancing spring lambing with feeding regimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.