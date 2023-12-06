Farm Online
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Home/News
Free

The AgTech Revolution episode six: Series explores challenges in the carbon space

December 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Government is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and agriculture has a strong role to play in achieving this target.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.